Golden Alert issued for missing Laurel County man

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating a missing person in Laurel County. The man has been missing since February 20, 2021.

Raymond D. Bowling, 42, of Owenton, Ky., was last seen at a residence in East Bernstadt on Saturday, February 20, 2021 around 5 p.m.

He is described as a white male 5’8’’ roughly 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. The KSP said it does not have a clothing description.

Bowling was operating a 2004 blue Toyota Camry. The registration on the vehicle KY 446-AJA. The right front fender of the vehicle is white.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Trooper Jack Riley is continuing the investigation.