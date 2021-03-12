Feds release investigative docs on Lincoln County pipeline blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Federal investigators say the heat from a deadly gas pipeline explosion in Kentucky burned so hot it melted the siding on a home 1,100 feet away.
The rupture of the 30-inch-width regional gas pipeline happened in August 2019 in Lincoln County.
The explosion killed a woman and sent five others to the hospital.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the blast.
It released hundreds of files related to the investigation this week.
The NTSB says a probable cause determination of the explosion would be issued in a final report at a later date.