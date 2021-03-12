Police decertification, duty to intervene measure passes House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky House of Representatives passed SB 80 Friday.

The legislation, sponsored by Senator Danny Carroll of Benton, better defines the law enforcement officer decertification process, protects law enforcement agencies by bringing transparency to prior misconduct by applicants, and requires an officer to intervene when another officer is engaging in the use of unlawful and unjustified excessive or deadly force.

The bill now moves back to the Senate for concurrence.

“This bill is the result of an excellent bipartisan process and a step in the right direction,” said Keturah Herron, policy strategist for ACLU of Kentucky on behalf of the Kentucky Smart on Crime Coalition.

“The additional accountability and transparency will improve public safety and better protect the rights of all Kentuckians. We still have work to do and we look forward to helping reshape what public safety is,” continued Herron.

Kentucky Smart on Crime is a broad-based coalition working for common sense justice reforms that proactively address individual and systemic racial disparities and inequities, improve public health, enhance public safety, strengthen communities and promote cost-effective sentencing alternatives. Partner organizations include American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Kentucky Council of Churches, Catholic Conference of Kentucky, Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc., Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Kentucky Youth Advocates, Volunteers of America Mid-States, Inc., NAACP Kentucky, Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum, and United Way of Kentucky. For more information, visit: kysmartoncrime.com or @kysmartoncrime on Twitter.