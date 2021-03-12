Bill ensuring access to cancer screening signed into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bill ensuring Medicaid recipients in Kentucky have continued access to preventative cancer screenings became law this week.
House Bill 108 codified current Medicaid coverage to include preventative screenings, examinations and genetic testing for colorectal cancer.
“Colorectal cancer is a disease that oftentimes goes undetected because it has no symptoms, making it imperative for people to get tested regularly. I am pleased this measure was signed into law because it will ensure people can continue to proactively monitor their health,” said the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, of Belton.
“These screenings have significantly advanced the early detection of this disease, helping to save lives and keep Kentuckians healthy. As we continue to recognize March as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, we want providers and patients alike to know that testing will always be available and should be used,” Rep. Gibbons Prunty said.
For information about Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, visit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance website for resources and information.
