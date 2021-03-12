Area students among winners in statewide art competition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced the winners of the Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders art contest.

The student art contest, with the theme “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts in Kentucky,” was designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across Kentucky.

“This contest allowed children from across the commonwealth to spread that message in the most colorful, vibrant, and artistic ways imaginable,” Commissioner Quarles said. “In agriculture, we know the importance of pollinators; they are essential to the production of food and fiber. It was a pleasure to see how the participants displayed that importance in their art.”

Youth aged 5-18 were invited to participate and entered 288 art pieces focusing on the state’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the response for this first-year contest and want to thank everyone for their participation,” said Tammy Potter, Kentucky State Apiarist.

“Kentucky crops, including many fruits and vegetables, are dependent on pollinators. It was wonderful to see this necessary relationship captured in art form.”

Contest participants were divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category. First-place winners received a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize and third-place winner will receive a $25 prize. The prizes are sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation / Columbia Gas.

Winners include:

Ages 5-8

First place: Wilder Woods, “Kentucky Pollinator Garden,” Fayette County

Second place: Samantha Hafley, “Lots of Pollinators,” Jefferson County

Third place: Juliana H., “Feed Their Need, Plant Milkweeds,” Fayette County

Ages 9-11:

First place: Olivia Chandler, “Kentucky Pollinators at Work,” Webster County

Second place: Domenica Rossi, “Bumble Bee with Pollens on Cherry Tomato Plant,” Fayette County

Third place: Miller Elliot, “Bluegrass Butterflies and Bees,” Carroll County

Ages 12-14:

First place: Angela Hayes, “The Power of Pollinators,” Madison County

Second place: Hannah Yochim, “Milkweed for Monarchs,” Bullitt County

Third place: Lane Kelsay, “Bee Pollination,” Adair County

Ages 15-18:

First place: Lauren Blank, “Monarch vs. Viceroy Butterfly,” Daviess County

Second place: Grace Adams, “Hummingbird,” Henry County

Third place: Meggen Absher, “Kentucky Local Honey,” Jessamine County