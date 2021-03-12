After high-speed chase, 4 teens nabbed in car stolen in Frankfort

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pursuit starting near Elizabethtown ends on I-65 with the recovery of a stolen vehicle reported out of Frankfort, Ky.

On March 10, 2021 around 1:40 a.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper observed a 2012 Dodge Avenger traveling southbound on I-65 near the commercial vehicle scales driving at 110 mph.

- Advertisement -

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the vehicle refused to stop and continued southbound on I-65.

As the pursuit continued south, with speeds reaching 118 mph, the vehicle exited at the Upton exit and reentered onto I-65 going back northbound.

Elizabethtown Police Department was successful in deflating the vehicle’s tires with tire deflation devices at the 91 mile-marker causing the vehicle to slow down where it eventually stopped at the 93 mile-marker near the Bluegrass Parkway.

Troopers and EPD officers were able to apprehend four juveniles without further incident.

All four juveniles were later lodged in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Jonathan Downs with the KSP DESI West Interdiction Unit. KSP was assisted by the Elizabethtown Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.