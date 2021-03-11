Woods fire keeps Estill County crews busy; 60 statewide Wednesday

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early morning woods fire keeps firefighters busy in Estill County and illustrates why the state has issued warnings about hazards of outdoor burning.

The fire was among at least 60 statewide Wednesday.

At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Red Lick Volunteer firefighters joined units from Estill County and Waco fighting a forest fire in the area of Knob Lick Road and Rosemont Road.

The area is southwest of Irvine and southeast of Richmond not far from the Lily Mountain Nature Preserve.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry said it responded to more than 60 new wildfires Wednesday.

Warm windy conditions have made controlling those fires especially difficult. Crews are continuing to work on several fires Thursday morning trying to get them under control.

“We want to thank all those Volunteer Fire Departments that have responded to wildfires in their area as well. The approaching front will bring gusty winds making fires more difficult to control,” Forestry officials said.