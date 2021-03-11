Pikeville-based trooper earns impaired-driving enforcement honor

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Trooper Billy Ball with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received the 2020 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award for his efforts to improve highway safety by removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from Kentucky roadways.

“Highway safety is a shared responsibility, and we work with the motoring public as well as our local, state, and federal partners to help provide a safe and reliable transportation system in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, “This award recognizes the men and women of law enforcement, who are a key component in our highway safety efforts. Were it not for their actions, there would undoubtedly be more crashes, injuries, or worse on our roadways.”

Awards were presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety to more than 200 officers for their enforcement efforts from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020.

“This is more than just receiving an award,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “It is about saving lives and that is what officers do every time they arrest an impaired driver.”

Trooper Ball has been with KSP for two years and removed 35 impaired drivers from Kentucky roadways from October 2019 till September 2020.

“Trooper Ball is a great asset to our agency and especially the citizens within the Post 9 district,” said Post 9 Commander Randy Surber. “Trooper Ball’s efforts have helped protect the lives of everyone who travels the roadways in the Post 9 district.”

The Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards ceremony, typically held in-person each December, was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, awards were mailed to each winner.