UPDATE: Missing teen’s body found, foul play not suspected: SCSO

Office along with search teams from Georgetown-Scott County EMA, Scott County Fire, Louisville Metro Police and Volunteers from the Jefferson County Search Canine Group, located the body of a female on Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MARCH 10, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County deputies are looking for a missing teenager.
Investigators say they found 19-year old Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late Tuesday night. There has been no sign of her since she was seen in Louisville earlier on Tuesday, according to deputies.
Authorities say she was headed from Louisville to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
She is described as being 5’7″ and 200-pounds.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with Louisville Metro Police.
Anyone with information about Reesor’s whereabouts is asked to call 502-863-7855.