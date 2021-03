LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital in serious condition after an early morning shooting Thursday in Lexington.

Lexington Police said they were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the area of Raleigh Road and Augusta Drive. They say when they got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information.