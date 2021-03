MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An out-of-control brush fire in Mount Vernon destroyed several vehicles, a storage building, and burnt a little over an acre of land, according to the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

The fire happened on Sands Springs Road at the intersection of School House Hill Road.

According to the fire department, the fire destroyed five vehicles, a motorcycle, a storage building, and 1.5 acres of brush and a wooded area.