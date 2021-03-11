Japan/America Society of KY reflects on tsunami, nuclear anniversary

TOKYO (AP/WTVQ) – Japan fell quiet at 2:46 p.m. to mark the minute that an earthquake began 10 years ago, before setting off a tsunami and nuclear crisis that devastated the country’s northeast coast.
One survivor said Thursday that he fears people are beginning to forget the disaster.
- Advertisement -
The Japan/America Society of Kentucky shared a post on social media, in honor of the anniversary. The post reads, “Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Great Earthquake and Tsunami in the Tohoku region of Japan. Please join us in taking a moment to remember those who lost their lives on this day and the communities impacted.”
Carrying bouquets of flowers, many walked to the seaside or visited graves to pray for relatives and friends washed away by the water. Dignitaries and representatives of the survivors spoke at a memorial – but most watched the ceremony online or on television because of restrictions to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The magnitude-9.0 quake that struck on March 11, 2011, triggered a tsunami, destroying towns and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.