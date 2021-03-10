MSU to continue Virtual Career and Internship Fairs this month  

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State University’s Office of Career Services is hosting a series of major and industry-specific career and internship fairs for spring 2021 for students and alumni.
According to MSU, a Healthcare Career & Internship Fair took place last month and an additional six virtual career and internship fairs will take place in March.
“The virtual environment has allowed us to offer smaller, more focused career and internship fairs organized by career clusters. This approach allows students, employers and graduate schools to connect and explore opportunities that are a better match to one’s specific interests,” said Megan Boone, director of the Office of Career Services. “That said, many of these organizations consider students of all majors, so don’t necessarily limit yourself to one fair. We hope you will take advantage.”
Upcoming Virtual Career & Internship Fairs
- Social Services, Legal, Government and Nonprofit Career and Internship Fair: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, March 15 – This fair is for students and alumni interested in social work, criminology, legal, government, nonprofit and other related fields. Sign up HERE.
- Engineering and Science Career and Internship Fair: 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 15 – This fair is geared toward students and alumni interested in engineering, space science, biology, mathematics, chemistry, physics and other science fields. Sign up HERE.
- Business and Sports Management Career and Internship Fair: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 – This fair is focused on students and alumni interested in business, sports management, accounting, finance, marketing, and other related fields. Sign up HERE.
- Communications and Creative Career and Internship Fair: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 17 – This fair is for students and alumni interested in communications, art, music, theatre, graphic design and other creative fields. Sign up HERE.
- Agriculture Career and Internship Fair: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 18 – This fair is geared toward students and alumni exploring careers in the agricultural fields, including veterinary tech, animal science, equine science and other agriculture-related majors. Sign up HERE.
- Virtual Education Career Fair: 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 – This fair is for students and alumni pursuing teaching and administrative careers with K-12 school districts. This fair is co-hosted by MSU, University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University, and will take place on Handshake rather than Eagle CareerNet. Sign up HERE.
Students and alumni interested in exploring jobs, internships, clinicals, externships, fellowships and graduate programs in healthcare can sign up to attend “As a Job Seeker” HERE. Attendees will be able to meet with representatives via individual or group video chats.
After signing up to attend, MSU officials said students are encouraged to update their chat profiles, upload their resumes, and view participating organizations by clicking on “See Who’s Coming.” Let Career Services review your resume before the fair by sending it HERE. For additional tips and advice on how to excel at the fair, refer to the student instructions sheet and tip sheet.
Learn about upcoming events HERE.