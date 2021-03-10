Lexington first-responder group to help with flood relief efforts

By
Bobbi McSwine
-
0
28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of first responders and volunteers in Lexington made their way to flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky Wednesday.

The group headed out to Johnson County armed with a trailer full of supplies like buckets, shovels and chainsaws.

- Advertisement -

Lexington Police Department Detective Steven Cobbs says the main purpose of the trip is to get to work.

He says he knows how hard it can be for first responders to help everyone around them while trying to take care of their own families. Cobbs reflected on his own past during the ice storm that hit Lexington in 2003. That’s why Cobbs says they also raised about three-thousand dollars for first responders.

This isnt the group’s first trip, and Cobbs says he gets emotional, but says it’s important to be strong for the first responders because they need the strength.

“You definitely want to be strong for people when you go down there,” Cobbs said. “It’s tough sometimes because there’s a lot of parallels between the stresses they feel and the stuff you see, so you don’t want to get too emotionally caught up, but it’s easy to do.”

The trip will wrap on Sunday, but you can still donate.

Previous articleGov. Beshear visits regional vaccination site in Ashland
Next articleSenate eyes vision tests for drivers renewing licenses
mm
Bobbi McSwine
Bobbi McSwine joined the ABC 36 News Team in March 2020. She started as a Web Content Producer in November 2019. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL, known to many as the “Windy City.” She studied journalism at the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign. While in school, she had a number of internships ranging from Free Spirit Media, ABC 7 Chicago and Illinois Public Media. She fell in love with writing in high school and paired that with a newfound passion for storytelling in college. She misses her hometown, but she loves the horses and rich history in Lexington. When she’s not working, she’s probably listening to music or binge-watching Netflix. She’s always looking to get to know more people in Central Kentucky, so feel free to shoot her a message on Facebook @BobbiWTVQ, follow her on Twitter @McSwineB_News, or send her an email at bmcswine@wtvq.com.