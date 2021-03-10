Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken returning to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After abruptly closing in November 2019, at least two of the three Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants are expected to open in Lexington by the end of the year, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The report says Chuck and Mindy Newnham will operate the Lexington stores. They already have Lee’s in Richmond, Corbin and Monticello.
The restaurant at 3014 Richmond Road is expected to open in the next three-to-six months.
The store at 1487 Boardwalk is expected to reopen by the end of this year, according to the report.
Chuck Newnham told the newspaper the Lee’s that was at 1318 Versailles Road is still in flux. If the restaurant isn’t reopened at that location, the Newnham’s might look for another spot, possibly on Nicholasville Road, according to the report.
The Richmond Road and Boardwalk restaurants will have new double drive-thrus with improved digital ordering systems. The stores will be redone inside with all new equipment, according to the newspaper.
