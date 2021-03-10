KSP: man stealing copper lines fell to his death

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man trying to steal copper lines fell to his death, according to Kentucky State Police.
Troopers say they found 35-year-old Zachary Caudill dead at his home in the Viper Community of Perry County Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. He had signs of blunt force trauma to his body.
Investigators say Caudill and his brother were trying to take copper lines from an abandoned mine in Letcher County. Caudill fell from a mine ventilation shaft and was badly hurt. Someone drove him back home before the coroner pronounced him dead.
