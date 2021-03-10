Kentucky Wesleyan plans for full return to campus this fall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Wesleyan College President Dr. Thomas Mitzel shared an update with the campus community that included the goal of returning to a fully operational residential campus in the fall of 2021.
“We have every intention of a full return to campus for the fall 2021 semester,” said Mitzel. “Given the current trends and vaccination rates, I am optimistic that we will be able to return to a fully operating residential experience for our students and larger KWC community. Although we will not be able to carry out all of our actions in the same manner as pre-COVID, high vaccination rates among our community will allow the campus to begin many of its normal operations with requisite safety protocols in place.”
Kentucky Wesleyan has operated throughout the 2020-21 academic year in a hybrid fashion with all students, faculty and staff committing to the Panther Promise to keep the campus safe.
All academic classrooms and meeting spaces were reset to allow for appropriate physical distancing, and traditional holidays and breaks were removed from the academic calendar to limit travel and potential exposure.
“We will, of course, continue to monitor the COVID situation and will always follow the CDC and Kentucky guidelines concerning the safety of each of our Panther family members,” remarked Mitzel. “We have entered an exciting time in our fight against the virus and the tools are now available to allow for us to once again become that residential family for which we all aspire to return.”
To read the full communication and all of President Mitzel’s community updates, click on the “Campus and Community Updates” link on the KWC COVID-19 site (www.kwc.edu/coronavirus).
The microsite also has the College’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard, resources and answers to frequently asked questions pertaining to operations amid this pandemic.
