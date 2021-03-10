Gov. Beshear visits Hazard to view flooding damage

HAZARD, Ky. (March 10, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear visited Hazard to view storm damage and update Kentuckians on the state’s response to recent ice storms and record flooding.

“After the recent, devastating storms, we’ve traveled the commonwealth to see the destruction firsthand and to let our neighbors know that we are here for you and are working to provide relief,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are applying for two federal disaster declarations – one for ice storm damage and one for flooding damage. If your home or other property was lost or damaged, please take photos; document it. This will help make our applications stronger and bring more help back to the commonwealth.”

“On behalf of Perry County, I want to thank the Governor and his team for their help following the recent flooding in our area,” said Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander. “This is their second trip to Eastern Kentucky following the storms and it’s uplifting to know he and his team are looking out for us as we recover.”

“We appreciate Gov. Beshear and the state for their help with flood relief in Eastern Kentucky following events that devastated many communities,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. “We hope to work with the state for assistance with damaged roads and other infrastructure, as well as individual assistance for homeowners and businesses that have been affected by the worst flooding this area has seen in years.”

Since Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency on Feb. 28, the state has activated the Kentucky National Guard, which is currently active in five counties; provided debris removal teams, including backhoes and dump trucks; and delivered 45,000 gallons of water and more than 53,000 meals to affected communities across the commonwealth.

This week, the state has begun damage assessments for both the ice storms and the more recent flood events, and today the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is on the ground in Kentucky to begin individual assistance assessments.

Kentuckians who need help because of flooding should contact the Kentucky Floods Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954. Operators will connect callers with local volunteers who can help with a variety of services, including clearing trees; removal of drywall, flooring and appliances; tarping of roofs; and mold mitigation.

During the Governor’s visit, Ryan Sadler, chief executive officer and plan president – Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, also presented a $100,000 check from Molina to Gerry Roll, executive director of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, to help with flood relief.