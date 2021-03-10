Gov. Beshear reports COVID positivity rate is below 4%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 10, 2021) – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate decreased again, to 3.93%, as more Kentuckians receive one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines and continue to follow guidance from public health officials.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.”

Yesterday, the Governor also extended an executive order prohibiting price-gouging in the commonwealth.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,010

New deaths today: 34

Positivity rate: 3.93%

Total deaths: 4,884

Currently hospitalized: 524

Currently in ICU: 138

Currently on ventilator: 75

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Lyon, Fayette and Scott. Each county reported at least 40 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website, vaccine.ky.gov, shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Vaccine.ky.gov also lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so Kentuckians can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.