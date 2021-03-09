Two Morehead programs get top national rankings

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs/WTVQ) – Morehead State University’s legal studies and imaging sciences programs have earned top national ratings.

The legal studies program continues to cement its academic reputation on a national level. Study.com has published its 2021 rankings and MSU’s Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies is ranked 8th among the Best Bachelor’s in Legal Studies Degrees.

A complete list of rankings is available at www.study.com/articles/Bachelors_Degree_in_Legal_Studies_Program_Info.html.

Study.com is an online resource to help research higher education institutions, degrees and careers. The site considered hundreds of universities nationwide and selected MSU based on the quality of education, academic and career sources, and faculty.

“We are honored that MSU’s legal studies program earned the 8th ranking as the Best Legal Studies Bachelor’s Degree program. This is the second top ten list our legal studies program has been named to during the past year,” said Dr. Dianna Murphy, associate dean for the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“We have top attorney-professors who ensure students have the opportunity to learn in and outside of the classroom working in our legal clinics and internships, as well as traveling abroad in legal studies classes. Most years, 100% of program seniors are accepted to law school, with some receiving scholarship offers to top-tier law schools. Our graduates also are prepared to immediately enter the legal field as a paralegal where they find rewarding work in large and small law firms, as well as government agencies, and businesses. The success of our graduates demonstrates the success of our program.”

Previously, MSU’s Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies ranked 10th out of 27 programs by GreatValueCollege.net in 2020 and was also ranked 12th out of the top 25 legal studies programs by TheBestSchools.org in 2019.

Morehead’s imaging sciences programs have several qualities that place them among the nation’s best.

Best Value Schools (BestValueSchools.org) has named MSU to its list of the Best 25 X-Ray Tech Schools in 2021.

MSU was ranked 13th and was the only Kentucky higher education institution to make the list. Among the programs highlighted are MSU’s Associate of Applied Sciences in Radiologic Science, its Bachelor of Science in Imaging Sciences (BSIS) tracks in diagnostic medical sonography (DMS) and computed tomography/magnetic resonance (CTMR), and its BSIS track in leadership in medical imaging (LMI) offered exclusively online.

A complete list of rankings can be found at www.bestvalueschools.org/xray-tech-schools.

Best Value Schools is an online resource that assesses the nation’s colleges and universities to inform visitors of the best learning experiences at the best possible prices.

“The imaging sciences programs have a near 100% pass rate on their respective credentialing exams, 100% job placement, and we have the only BSIS programs in the state,” said Dr. Manuel Probst, department chair for the Department of Kinesiology, Health, and Imaging Sciences. “The recognition of the imaging sciences programs is a tribute to the quality and dedication of our students and faculty.”