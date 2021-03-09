Pulaski investigators need help identifying burglary suspects

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying individuals involved in the burglary to Oran’s Service Station in Eubank, Ky.

On February 10, 2021, Deputy Branson Patterson responded to an alarm call at Oran’s Service Station, located off of US 27 in Eubank. Upon Patterson’s arrival, he discovered damage to the exterior of the business where suspects had gained entry to the store.

Once inside the business, the deputy discovered evidence of theft from the cash register and e-cigarettes, the department said.

The intruders were caught on video surveillance cameras, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office would like assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information should contact Patterson at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (606-678-5145), or by sending a message to the department’s Facebook Messenger. Information can also be left anonymously at the department’s confidential tip line at 606-679-8477.