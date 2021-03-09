Monday night high school hoops: 3-8-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – With the season winding down, there aren’t too many teams hitting the court this week, but there are some still going at it.

#7 Frederick Douglass boys hosting Sayre, Madison Central hosting Evangel Christian plus LCA girls and Danville Christian goes down to the wire.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adair Co. 58, Monroe Co. 56, 2OT

Berea 75, Trinity Christian 71

Beth Haven 82, Wellspring Homeschool 50

Bowling Green 90, Warren East 54

Boyle Co. 53, Danville Christian 37

Buckhorn 67, Jackson Co. 62

Calvary Christian 50, Bishop Brossart 47

Casey Co. 79, Foundation Christian 39

Crittenden Co. 60, Union Co. 54

East Jessamine 64, Montgomery Co. 57

Elliott Co. 64, Menifee Co. 40

Estill Co. 70, Nicholas Co. 41

Fairview 67, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 66

Frankfort 80, Bourbon Co. 65

Frederick Douglass 66, Lex. Sayre 39

Garrard Co. 74, Somerset Christian 61

Graves Co. 75, Lou. Ballard 46

Holmes 85, Walton-Verona 76

Lawrence Co. 80, Wayne, W.Va. 59

Lou. Fairdale 83, Thomas Nelson 62

Lou. Shawnee 64, Christian Educational Consortium 36

Lou. St. Xavier 57, North Oldham 39

Lou. Trinity 55, Collins 49

Lou. Walden 59, Eminence 55

Ludlow 71, Bellevue 49

Lynn Camp 61, Williamsburg 59

Madison Central 86, Evangel Christian 45

North Laurel 86, Red Bird 19

Owen Co. 76, Dayton 45

Phelps 68, Powell Co. 58

Shelby Valley def. Jenkins, forfeit

South Laurel 75, Wayne Co. 44

South Warren 57, Russell Co. 37

St. Mary 67, Livingston Central 54

Trimble Co. 67, Carroll Co. 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Butler Co. vs. Breckinridge Co., ccd.

Grant Co. vs. Oldham County, ccd.

Lyon Co. vs. Trigg Co., ccd.

Rockcastle Co. vs. Danville, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Apollo 56, Muhlenberg County 36

Bell Co. 63, Leslie Co. 48

Bellevue 61, Gallatin Co. 43

Bowling Green 61, McLean Co. 37

Bullitt Central 72, Oldham County 52

Christian Educational Consortium 63, Lou. Shawnee 23

Clay Co. 62, Williamsburg 46

Clinton Co. 63, McCreary Central 60

Elliott Co. 58, East Carter 54

Eminence 67, Lou. Ky. Country Day 18

Franklin-Simpson 51, Todd Co. Central 23

Garrard Co. 54, Casey Co. 52

Glasgow 53, Edmonson Co. 44

Grayson Co. 51, North Hardin 43

Green Co. 43, Russell Co. 42

Highlands 54, Lloyd Memorial 19

Johnson Central 69, Knott Co. Central 50

LaRue Co. 50, John Hardin 45

Letcher County Central 58, Harlan 41

Lincoln Co. 39, Madison Central 31

Logan Co. 35, Trigg Co. 33

Lou. Ballard 69, St. Mary 41

Lou. Eastern 59, Collins 55

Lou. Holy Cross 62, Lou. Jeffersontown 15

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 62, Lou. Valley 17

Lou. Portland Christian 64, Lou. Fern Creek 55

Ludlow 68, Beechwood 45

Lyon Co. 72, Dawson Springs 35

McCracken County 63, Mayfield 27

Menifee Co. 70, Lee Co. 28

Mingo Central, W.Va. 72, Phelps 27

Morgan Co. 59, Shelby Valley 57

Nicholas Co. 55, Frankfort 49

North Oldham 63, Henry Co. 59

Owensboro Catholic 56, Webster Co. 19

Paintsville 47, Greenup Co. 36

Pendleton Co. 52, Villa Madonna 15

Prestonsburg 75, Breathitt Co. 65

Pulaski Co. 61, Western Hills 10

Raceland 61, Fairview 26

Russell 57, Rowan Co. 45

Taylor Co. 45, Cumberland Co. 39

Thomas Nelson 53, Lou. Fairdale 22

Wayne Co. 47, Berea 33

Whitefield Academy 58, Washington Co. 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyle Co. vs. Danville Christian, ccd.

Harlan Co. vs. Pineville, ccd.

Hickman Co. vs. Calloway Co., ccd.