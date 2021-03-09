Monday night high school hoops: 3-8-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – With the season winding down, there aren’t too many teams hitting the court this week, but there are some still going at it.
#7 Frederick Douglass boys hosting Sayre, Madison Central hosting Evangel Christian plus LCA girls and Danville Christian goes down to the wire.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adair Co. 58, Monroe Co. 56, 2OT
Berea 75, Trinity Christian 71
Beth Haven 82, Wellspring Homeschool 50
Bowling Green 90, Warren East 54
Boyle Co. 53, Danville Christian 37
Buckhorn 67, Jackson Co. 62
Calvary Christian 50, Bishop Brossart 47
Casey Co. 79, Foundation Christian 39
Crittenden Co. 60, Union Co. 54
East Jessamine 64, Montgomery Co. 57
Elliott Co. 64, Menifee Co. 40
Estill Co. 70, Nicholas Co. 41
Fairview 67, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 66
Frankfort 80, Bourbon Co. 65
Frederick Douglass 66, Lex. Sayre 39
Garrard Co. 74, Somerset Christian 61
Graves Co. 75, Lou. Ballard 46
Holmes 85, Walton-Verona 76
Lawrence Co. 80, Wayne, W.Va. 59
Lou. Fairdale 83, Thomas Nelson 62
Lou. Shawnee 64, Christian Educational Consortium 36
Lou. St. Xavier 57, North Oldham 39
Lou. Trinity 55, Collins 49
Lou. Walden 59, Eminence 55
Ludlow 71, Bellevue 49
Lynn Camp 61, Williamsburg 59
Madison Central 86, Evangel Christian 45
North Laurel 86, Red Bird 19
Owen Co. 76, Dayton 45
Phelps 68, Powell Co. 58
Shelby Valley def. Jenkins, forfeit
South Laurel 75, Wayne Co. 44
South Warren 57, Russell Co. 37
St. Mary 67, Livingston Central 54
Trimble Co. 67, Carroll Co. 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Butler Co. vs. Breckinridge Co., ccd.
Grant Co. vs. Oldham County, ccd.
Lyon Co. vs. Trigg Co., ccd.
Rockcastle Co. vs. Danville, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Apollo 56, Muhlenberg County 36
Bell Co. 63, Leslie Co. 48
Bellevue 61, Gallatin Co. 43
Bowling Green 61, McLean Co. 37
Bullitt Central 72, Oldham County 52
Christian Educational Consortium 63, Lou. Shawnee 23
Clay Co. 62, Williamsburg 46
Clinton Co. 63, McCreary Central 60
Elliott Co. 58, East Carter 54
Eminence 67, Lou. Ky. Country Day 18
Franklin-Simpson 51, Todd Co. Central 23
Garrard Co. 54, Casey Co. 52
Glasgow 53, Edmonson Co. 44
Grayson Co. 51, North Hardin 43
Green Co. 43, Russell Co. 42
Highlands 54, Lloyd Memorial 19
Johnson Central 69, Knott Co. Central 50
LaRue Co. 50, John Hardin 45
Letcher County Central 58, Harlan 41
Lincoln Co. 39, Madison Central 31
Logan Co. 35, Trigg Co. 33
Lou. Ballard 69, St. Mary 41
Lou. Eastern 59, Collins 55
Lou. Holy Cross 62, Lou. Jeffersontown 15
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 62, Lou. Valley 17
Lou. Portland Christian 64, Lou. Fern Creek 55
Ludlow 68, Beechwood 45
Lyon Co. 72, Dawson Springs 35
McCracken County 63, Mayfield 27
Menifee Co. 70, Lee Co. 28
Mingo Central, W.Va. 72, Phelps 27
Morgan Co. 59, Shelby Valley 57
Nicholas Co. 55, Frankfort 49
North Oldham 63, Henry Co. 59
Owensboro Catholic 56, Webster Co. 19
Paintsville 47, Greenup Co. 36
Pendleton Co. 52, Villa Madonna 15
Prestonsburg 75, Breathitt Co. 65
Pulaski Co. 61, Western Hills 10
Raceland 61, Fairview 26
Russell 57, Rowan Co. 45
Taylor Co. 45, Cumberland Co. 39
Thomas Nelson 53, Lou. Fairdale 22
Wayne Co. 47, Berea 33
Whitefield Academy 58, Washington Co. 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boyle Co. vs. Danville Christian, ccd.
Harlan Co. vs. Pineville, ccd.
Hickman Co. vs. Calloway Co., ccd.