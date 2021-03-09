Lexington leaders eye conversation therapy ban, new comment policy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When the Fayette County Urban County Council returns to in-person meetings later this year, it may do so with a new public comment process.
The Council agreed Tuesday to work with CivicLex to develop a new public comment process for meetings. The process will include community input, technology and other steps to refine the current system.
“We’ll do surveys and gather input on how people feel about the current process and hopefully come up with some recommendations for how make that process easier for people to access and hopefully it’ll lead to less contentious public comments and conversations,” explained CivicLex Director Richard Young.
CivicLex plans to have recommendations for the Urban Council within six months or less.
Meanwhile, the Urban Council took a step toward becoming the latest Kentucky city to ban the use of conversion therapy on kids under 18, but the decision didn’t come without some questions and possible disagreement (Conversion therapy ordinance).
The Urban County Council’s General Government Committee approved an anti-conversion therapy proposal Tuesday and sent it on to the full Council.
Proponents argue as many as 144,000 teens over 13 in Kentucky identify as LGBTQ. Also, the Council is charged with keeping children safe from harm, argue supporters of the measure.
The city’s legal staff said the proposal met constitutional requirements.
The plan would apply to state licensed counselors and differentiate from pastors and church counselors.
But some council members still have questions.
“But how do you make it, I’m a parent and a grandparent, in this ordinance make a decision for that child of 5 or 10, under this ordinance, when you leave out the parent or the religious aspect? That’s all I have,” Council member Fred Brown said.
The proposed ordinance likely will be considered by the full Urban County Council at its April meetings.