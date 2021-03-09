I-64 down to one lane two days in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists should expect one-lane traffic on I-64 at Morehead’s Exit 137 this week as contractors repair joints on the KY 32 overpass bridges. The following traffic changes have been scheduled, weather permitting:

Wednesday, March 10, westbound I-64 will be one lane between the Exit 137 on and off ramps. The slow lane (right lane) will be closed 7 a.m. to noon. The left lane will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 11, eastbound I-64 will be one lane between the Exit 137 on and off ramps. The slow lane (right lane) will be closed 7 a.m. to noon. The left lane will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.

Motorists should use caution during work hours, merge safely ahead of the work zone, slow down, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment. Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.