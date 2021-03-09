Former lieutenant governor to speak for Women’s History Month event 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) – Morehead State’s Office of Military Initiatives is commemorating Women’s History Month with an online program featuring remarks from former Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton on Thursday, March 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. via WebEx. She will share lessons from her life about leadership in and out of the military and hold a question-and-answer session after her remarks.

Hampton served as Lt. Governor of Kentucky from 2015 to 2019 under Gov. Matt Bevin, and was the first African-American to hold a statewide office. Hampton served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years as a computer systems officer, earning captain’s rank. A combat veteran, she served in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm.

“Students will gain insight on how to successfully traverse through different professions personally and develop an awareness of how others from all backgrounds persevered through challenges and changes,” said Dr. Silas Session, director of military initiatives. “She will speak to women’s history, but her professionalism and wisdom will benefit all.”

In addition to Hampton’s remarks, the presentation will include performances from the MSU Dance Ensemble, Chamber Singers, Black Gospel Ensemble, the Jazz Ensemble, and a presentation from the Kentucky Folk Art Center.

The event will also include prize giveaways for participants. Session said that the presentation is open to everyone, not just veterans.

“Our events are not just for military-related students or women. Anyone and everyone can grow and glow from the information presented,” Session said.

To attend the event, visit www.moreheadstate.webex.com/join/ssession. For information about the presentation, email Session at ssession@moreheadstate.edu.

Session said an event to show appreciation to Vietnam Veterans is being planned for March 29, and said any groups interested in participating should contact him at ssession@moreheadstate.edu or by calling 606-783-9416.