UPDATE: First responders helping others hit by flooding

UPDATE: (3:30 P.M.) LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36)- The Kentucky First Responders Disaster Relief Organization in Lexington will go to Johnson County on Wednesday for a three day trip to help first responders in Paintsville, who have been impacted by the ice storm and flooding.

Volunteers and first responders met Monday night for an informational meeting about the trip.

Those going will help with clean up efforts…. and give donations to first responders and community members impacted.

One of the volunteers… Lisa Lawson says a Fire Department had a lot of damage from the ice storm and they will be helping them get back on their feet.

She says the organization usually has about 10 to 15 volunteers on relief mission trips.

“We know that first responders are often those who ask for help last and often need help the most and they have been assisting their communities for sometimes hour’s day and even weeks on end” said Lawson.

The Kentucky First Responders are accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Donations also can be made at https://www.kyfoplodge4.com/donate .

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It doesn’t always take a siren or dispatcher to get first responders into action.

A group of Kentucky first responders and volunteers will be going to Johnson County this Wednesday to assist with cleanup from the recent historic flooding.

The group’s mission is to assist first responders affected during disasters and provide assistance and monetary donations.

The group is collecting gift cards to major retailers, all-purpose cleaners and cleaning supplies, baby wipes, paper towels and other cleaning items (east ky relief). The group is not collecting food or clothes.

Donations are accepted at the Bluegrass Fraternal order Police Lodge #4 at 1097 Duval St. in Lexington. Donations also can be made at https://www.kyfoplodge4.com/donate .