CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Corbin firefighters have a busy 24 hours.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the old Mountain View Lodge which has been closed for quite a while. They found a large part of the second floor on fire.

Off-duty units were called in to help battle the blaze in the old building, which has been crumbling down.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a milk truck on fire.