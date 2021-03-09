Fayette County sticking with return to classroom schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Based on current coronavirus data and trends, Fayette County Public Schools will move forward with its plan to return the district’s remaining students to the classroom next week for those who chose in-person learning.

In a letter sent out Tuesday by Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm, it was confirmed students in preschool, and grades 7, 8, 10, and 11 will return to in-person instruction on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The district says it’s still working on the transportation challenge for middle and high school students who attend certain schools. The district increased pay and benefits in an effort to solve a bus driver and bus monitor shortage.

The letter sent to FCPS families is below:

March 9, 2021

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

Our middle and high schools were a buzz this week with Monday’s return of our sixth, ninth and 12th grade students whose families chose in-person learning!

Our students were grinning behind their masks as they greeted their friends and teachers, and quickly got into the groove of class changes and backpacks once again.

The progress our community has made to contain the spread of COVID-19 since January has been simply incredible.

On January 9, the 7-day average of cases was 252.

On February 8, the 7-day average was 127.

Today we are thrilled to report a 7-day average of 49!

Each Tuesday, we also review multiple data points as part of our FCPS In-Person Matrix, and we are pleased to report that all indicators continue to support our return to campus.

Next Monday, March 15, students in preschool, and grades 7, 8, 10, and 11 whose families chose in-person instruction will go back to school at Beaumont, Bryan Station, Crawford, Edythe J. Hayes, Jessie Clark, Leestown, LTMS, Morton, SCAPA, Southern, Tates Creek, and Winburn middle schools and Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools.

We are still working to solve the transportation challenge for middle and high school students who attend Carter G. Woodson Academy, Eastside Technical Center, Family Care Center, Locust Trace AgriScience Center, Martin Luther King Academy, Opportunity Middle College, Southside Technical Center, STEAM Academy, Success Academy, The Learning Center, and The Stables.

We will update our families on next steps no later than March 15.

We look forward to welcoming all grade levels back to campus, and we are grateful to our students, employees, families and entire community for coming together to focus on solutions that put our students first.

COVID-19 has challenged our community, Commonwealth and nation in ways few of us ever imagined.

As we pass the one-year mark of the pandemic in Kentucky, now equipped with the tools and knowledge about how to fight this virus, I encourage each of us to reflect on the ways we have grown stronger over the past 12 months.

Fayette County Public Schools is a tremendous district with world-class offerings and top ranked educators and support staff. We serve brilliant and capable students from engaged families who value learning and receive unparalleled support from one of the most highly educated communities in America. Working collaboratively, we can ensure that our best days are ahead.

Sincerely,

Marlene Helm

Fayette County Public Schools Acting Superintendent