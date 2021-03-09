Fayette County Mental Health Court sees success in first two years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – Fayette County says its Mental Health Court has been so successful in its two years…that other counties are using it as a model.

The program works to set up treatment for mentally ill people who could be at risk of hurting others.

The court says 33% of people first entering the program were homeless, but after 12 months, 96% of them now have somewhere to stay.

And 83% have been arrested before, but, after a year in the program, 74% were arrest free.

Now, two other parts of Kentucky want their own version.

“I have always dreamed about some way that this court could serve more than just our participants but serve by helping folks replicate a model that has proven to be one of the best in the entire country” said Phill Gunning, Executive Director of NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The court asked the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government Tuesday for $200,000 to continue its work next year.

