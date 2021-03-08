Trooper Ridge Porter honored for impaired-driving enforcement 

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Trooper Ridge Porter, with Kentucky State Police Post 2, received the 2020 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award for his efforts to improve highway safety by removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from Kentucky roadways.

“Highway safety is a shared responsibility, and we work with the motoring public as well as our local, state and federal partners to help provide a safe and reliable transportation system in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, “This award recognizes the men and women of law enforcement, who are a key component in our highway safety efforts. Were it not for their actions, there would undoubtedly be more crashes, injuries or worse on our roadways.”

Awards were presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety to more than 200 officers for their enforcement efforts from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.

“This is more than just receiving an award,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “It is about saving lives and that is what officers do every time they arrest an impaired driver.”

Trooper Porter has been with KSP for two years and removed 99 impaired drivers from Kentucky roadways in that year time frame.

“Trooper Porter is a great asset to our agency,” said Post 2 Commander Derek Smith, “We will never truly know the number of lives he and others have saved by their enforcement actions. “The Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards ceremony, typically held in-person each December, was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, awards were mailed to each winner.