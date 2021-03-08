Stimulus is opportunity for states, local governments: Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The latest federal stimulus package expected to clear Congress Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest is an opportunity for states and towns to invest in the future as they come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear had praise Monday for some legislative actions headed for his desk although he wouldn’t pass judgement on all the measures.

“This is an opportunity to do some really special things if we do it in a smart way,” Beshear said when asked about the stimulus measure, which includes some $2 billion to be shared among states and another $2 billion for cities and counties.

“It’s a chance to do things to bring us out of the pandemic he continued, citing everything from clean water infrastructure to broadband.

He noted the state can even pay off the $875 million loan it took out last year to cover unemployment claims. That sets the stage for additional money in the state budget for additional investments.

It’s that timing that gives the Legislature, the Beshear administration and the state state a chance to act with a new budget that will be approved by the end of this month to start the new fiscal year July 1.

“We have the dollars to invest…we should invest in the future…we have got to be bold,” Beshear said of the budgeting process.

When asked about the flood of measures approved in the last few days by the Legislature, Beshear generally praised the General Assembly’s work, despite his differences with the Republican controlled House and Senate.

He lauded measures they’ve approved to cap insulin prices, conform state Medicaid rules to federal standards and some other provisions.

When asked about the removal of the increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 during the next four years from the stimulus bill, the governor said it was the right decision.

“I do think the minimum wage needs to be raised but it is more complicated than just picking a number,” Beshear said.

“You’ve got to look at health care and other benefits…it needs to be increased , but it needs to be done in a conversation about benefits as well,” he added, noting $15 an hour without benefits and $13 an hour with health insurance are two different things but are part of the equation.