‘Say Her Name’ event set on anniversary of Taylor’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Carnegie Center’s Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative will have “Say Her Name,” an event in Breonna Taylor’s memory on the first anniversary of her killing.

In the March 13 event, Kentucky writers from across the state will say her name, share their words, and promote racial and social justice.

The event will feature:

Ronald Davis aka upfromsumdirt

Hannah Drake

George Ella Lyon

Jude McPherson

Savannah Sipple

Frank X Walker

Claudia Love Mair, coordinator of the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative, will emcee.

This is an online event. To access the reading, click here on Saturday, March 13, 7:00 pm EST: https://carnegiecenterlex-org.zoom.us/j/84970996282

Alternatively, enter meeting ID 849 7099 6282 when prompted.