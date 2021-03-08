Rolling roadblocks set for this week on I-75 in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rolling roadblocks are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday along I-75 in Scott County for Ground radar work, according to the state.
Ground radar checks the condition and status of the asphalt, which helps the state determine if any resurfacing needs to be done, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will help with traffic control, according to the state.
The work is scheduled to be done between 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 and 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, according to the state.
Interstate 75 – North and Southbound
- rolling roadblocks will be in effect for each lane both North and Southbound between MP 120 and 126
- two crews will be working to close the right/slow lanes, middle, and left/fast lanes for the operations
- one lane will remain open at all times for motorists
- the roadblocks could be approximately 20 minutes in length, or less depending on the work that is necessary
Exit 125 – the Southbound Off Ramp
- the ramp will be closed for a period of time during the scheduled work hours for motorist’s safety
Alternate Ramp Route:
- the traveling public can utilize Exit 127 – the Lexus Way Off Ramp to bypass the Exit 125 Ramp