Report: Shots fired in downtown Frankfort Monday night

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man fired at least five shots from a pistol into the air from outside an SUV Monday night in Frankfort, according to The State Journal.
The report says it happened just before 8:00 p.m.
Witnesses told police a man fired the shots into the air before jumping into the SUV, which backed into the car parked behind it before speeding off toward Wilkinson Boulevard, according to the newspaper report.
Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey told the newspaper investigators believe a group of at least two people left the Brick Alley bar on St. Clair Street following a dispute over a tab that the shooter or someone he was with didn’t want to pay.
A bartender at the Brick Alley denied a request for comment, according to The State Journal.
