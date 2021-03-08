Proceeds from ‘No Place Like Home’ brew go to flood relief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A new pale ale, ‘No Place Like Home,’ is fresh from the tanks at Country Boy Brewing
In the tradition of their hazy ales, it is named after a climbing route in the Red River Gorge, but this one is for a cause – 100% of the sales are being donated back to Kentucky flood relief through the American Red Cross.
The malted barley for ‘No Place Like Home’ was donated by South Fork Malting of Cynthiana and the yeast by Wilderness Trail Distillery / Ferm-Solutions of Danville. This new pale ale has tropical notes of grapefruit, citrus with a hint of pine.
“It’s great that partner companies like these make quick disaster relief efforts possible. Our neighbors are in trouble —we can’t not help,” said Evan Coppage, partner and head of brewing operations at Country Boy.
‘No Place Like Home’ Pale Ale will be on tap starting March 19 at both Country Boy taprooms — 436 Chair Ave. in Lexington and 101 Innovation Way in Georgetown.
It will be sold by the pint and in take-home 32 ounce howlers and 64 ounce growlers. Country Boy Brewing will be donating 100% of the sales to the Red Cross of Kentucky for flood relief efforts.
If interested in donating to the relief efforts directly, call 855-999-GIVE, visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html, or a physical gift can be mailed directly to American Red Cross C/O Kentucky Floods, 1450 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.