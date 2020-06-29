UPDATE: Former Toyota worker must repay $1.2 million

UPDATE POSTED 1 P.M. MARCH 8, 2021

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former employee of the Toyota plant in Georgetown is ordered to pay the company more than $1.2 million and serve 36 months in prison for stealing from the company (randall perry sentencing).

According to federal court records, 54-year-old Randall Perry Randall, of Cynthiana, is recommended to serve is sentence at a federal prison in the Southwest under an order signed by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence, under federal sentencing guidelines.

Perry pleaded guilty to mail fraud last June to stealing a variety of equipment and parts from the plant between November 2015 and November 2017 and selling the items on eBay, taking in about $254,000. The items were valued at $1,216,147.61, which Perry must repay, according to court records.

Perry had objected to the sentencing restitution number, but Caldwell sided with the company, according to records.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JUNE 23, 2020

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 53-year-old Cynthiana, Ky., man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to making more than $250,000 in a scheme to defraud Toyota, where he worked, during a two-year period.

Randall Perry pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to federal mail fraud charges in an investigation that started with Georgetown Police working with U.S. Postal Service investigators.

According to his plea agreement, Perry was an employee at Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Georgetown and while working there, stole various robotics parts and equipment and then sold many online.

Perry admitted that between Nov. 9, 2015 and Nov. 6, 2017, he sold stolen parts through eBay and other means, fraudulently representing to online consumers that he legally owned the items he was selling. Perry mailed the stolen equipment to purchasers and obtained $254,799.30 from this scheme, prosecutors said in a statement.

Perry was indicted in June 2019.

U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr., Postal Service Special Agent Kenneth Cleevely, and Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse announced the guilty plea.

Perry is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21, 2020. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.