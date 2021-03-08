Man arrested after chase, another sought after fleeing from deputies

During the investigation of the driver, it was learned he was operating on a suspended operator’s license. This individual was charged with speeding more than 20 mph over the limit; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense.

Joseph Wombles, of East Bernstadt, at about 12:10 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street in London after Deputy Miller attempted a traffic stop on a yellow Honda motorcycle that apparently sped away at a high rate of speed passing a vehicle on the right side of the roadway finally stopping approximately a half mile away.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle stolen two years ago in Knott County is found in Laurel County.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies track down one suspect who tried to get away. And they are looking for another one in the car.

In an unrelated case, deputies are looking for Bruce E. Broughton who is wanted on numerous charges, including parole violation and fleeing, Root said. - Advertisement -

Sunday evening, Deputy Brent France tried to stop a car on Chaney Ridge Road about five miles north of London, but it sped away before turning into a driveway.

Broughton fled on foot and two other people in the car stayed with it, Root said.