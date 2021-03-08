Kentucky State University President responds to rapper Jack Harlow’s 500k donation to HBCU’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – Bleacher Reports open run challenge on Saturday brought together some of the top hip hop artists in the country for a two on two basketball exhibition game.

Louisville native Jack Harlow, a rising hip hop star played alongside Quavo from the group Migos…and took on rappers Two Chains and Lil Baby.

Harlow and Quavo dominated in the game, winning $500,000 plus an additional $500,000 to be donated to a historically black college or university of their choosing.

“Simmons college, Kentucky State…coming right to Simmons and Kentucky State” Harlow announced after the game.

Harlow also wrote on Twitter that he was donating the money to Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville and Kentucky State University in Frankfort.

KSU President, M. Christopher Brown II, says the school is thrilled to have been selected.

“Given the prominence of the donor and the national spotlight that the donation was given, it certainly raises new conversations in the commonwealth about giving to higher education and especially our HBCU’s.”

He says the donation will help allow students to attend K-State.

“This aids significantly towards the goal of helping Kentuckians complete college and enter the workforce.”

Brown praised Harlow’s decision and says this will hopefully inspire other young artists to use their celebrity to make the world a better place.

“There’s a fine line between charity and philanthropy and I believe these are philanthropic gifts that align to the kind of world that he would like to build and as a native of the commonwealth…the kind of state he wants Kentucky to be.”

