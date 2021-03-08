Church joins effort to collect items for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ashland Avenue Baptist Church in Lexington is partnering with Christian Appalachian Project to collect supplies for disaster relief efforts across Eastern Kentucky.
Ashland, which is located at 483 West Reynolds Road, is serving as a community collection center for supplies until April 1.
Each Tuesday, supplies will be loaded up on a semi and sent to those in need and to crews already in place assisting with the recovery process.
All donations are considered charitable contributions.
Be low is a list of items in highest need:
bottled water
mops
mop buckets
bleach
surface sanitizers
degreasers
hand sanitizer
disposable rags
paper towels
rubber gloves
N95 masks
scrub brushes/pads
heavy duty trash bags
flat head shovels
Supplies can be brought to 483 West Reynolds Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 to the church office Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. until noon until April 1.
