Charges against Kenneth Walker dismissed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS) – Charges against Kenneth Walker have been permanently dismissed, according to the ABC affiliate in Louisville.
WHAS is reporting that Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning Walker can’t be recharged in the future.
Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after firing a shot at LMPD Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly on March 13th.
Walker’s attorney Steve Romines said it was crucial the charges were not just dismissed but dismissed with prejudice, according to WHAS.
“He’s relieved that it’s finally over because again, he had to live the entire time with the constant fear that they might bring these charges back and there have been all sorts of rumors that they were going to,” Romines said.
According to WHAS, in a motion filed on March 4, Wine’s office said investigations have concluded and “no new information relevant to the charges against [Walker] in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth’s attention.”