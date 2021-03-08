Beattyville deals with aftermath of flood, community hard hit

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been more than a week since flood waters washed out many counties in Kentucky.

WTVQ visited one of the hardest hit cities last week – the small town of Beattyville. We went back Monday to see how people are dealing with the aftermath.

“It breaks my heart to know that there are people with no home and they have kids,” Tommy Fox said, a longtime resident whose wife’s beauty salon was destroyed by the flood.

Despite the destruction he was literally standing in, Fox could only think about his neighbors.

He and his wife plan on moving the shop three miles down the road, just outside of Beattyville. It’s a move that’ll cost them thousands of dollars, but Fox says they have their health, home and their lives. That’s more than he can say about many others.

“Like I said, we’ll make it one way or the other, but I don’t know about these people that lost their homes,” Fox said. “What are they going to do? I can’t imagine being in their shoes.”

“Devastating. I mean, emotionally devastating,” David Coomer said.

Coomer is one of those neighbor’s Fox is so concerned about. He and his 87-year-old mother, Anna Pauline, were rescued from their trailer home.

“I wanted her to leave earlier, [but] she said, ‘no I’m not going to leave my house,’” Coomer recalled.

For Anna Pauline, like many others, it wasn’t just about her home, but the memories she had there.

“We’re hoping she can at least save some of her stuff because she’s got 87 years worth of memories in there, Christina Clevenger, said. She owns the trailer home.

The Mississippi-based non-profit, ‘Eight Days of Hope,’ is working on salvaging what they can. The group helps anywhere it’s needed after natural disasters.

“The love of God. That’s what we do it for,” Ron Melone, with ‘Eight Days of Hope,’ said. “Just to show His love.”

That faith is shared by many in the community.

“We can just depend on God to bring us through this and I’m sure He will,” Fox said. “It’s just going to take time and we’re going to hurt for a while.”