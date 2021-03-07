Mobile laundry unit arrives in Irvine as part of disaster relief efforts

IRVINE, Ky. (ABC 36) – Clean up and relief efforts are underway in many parts of Kentucky after recent flooding.

In Irvine, a mobile laundry unit has opened to provide a type of relief you may not always think about after a disaster.

“Especially in a flood situation, a lot of their clothing has been contaminated, or at least gotten wet and they’ve been able to get it out. And also their washer and dryer have been flooded and no longer are functional so where do you go?” said Ron Crow, the Disaster Relief Director with the Kentucky Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief.

The Southern Baptist Convention provided the unit. Crow says the unit is completely free to the public.

“They can bring their laundry here, drop it off and our volunteers will get it done for them and so we’re going to be here as long as we need to be.”

It’s located at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church and is expected to be open 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Crow says they’re just doing what they can to help.

“As long as there’s the need…we’ll be here.”

Crow says there are two more units making their way to the area.

But if laundry is not what you are in need of…the Wisemantown United Methodist Church is also collecting donations of basic items like food, water, cleaning supplies, personal care items and more.

“You just never would have ever thought that anything like this would ever happen. Of course it’s broken records too, this is the greatest flooding that’s ever been in the recording history of when they started keeping records” said Church member, Francine Bonny.

Bonny says with their supplies and the addition of the laundry unit in their driveway, the people in Irvine have a place they know will help them.

“It’s wonderful and it’s good to see the community coming together and we have so many good people that are trying to help in different ways and with us all working together…hopefully we can provide the help that is needed.”

The church is expected to receive 72 buckets of cleaning supplies.