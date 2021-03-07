Georgia man killed in I-64 crash

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Georgia man was killed Friday when he lost control of the 18-wheeler he was driving and crashed n I-64 in Bath County.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Cartell McLendon, of Soperton, Ga., died when the 2018 Kenworth he was driving eastbound on I-64 crossed the median and the two westbound lanes before hitting an embankment, an overturning, ending up on the westbound shoulder.
The accident was reported to troopers at about 1:15 p.m. at the 123 mile marker in Bath County.
McLendon was pronounced dead the scene by Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens.
Kentucky State Police was assisted by Bath County Sheriff’s Department, Owingsville Police Department, Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Bath County EMS, Bath County Fire and Rescue and Bath County Coroner’s Office.
This investigation remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead.