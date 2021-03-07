UPDATE: Cleanup begins Monday from Franklin County Humane Society flood damage

UPDATE POSTED 2:30 P.M. MARCH 7, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six days after being forced to evacuate its animals when flood waters threatened its facility, the staff and volunteers now will start cleaning up the Franklin County Human Society in Frankfort.

Clean up will begin Monday, according to the agency.

The Kentucky River has receded from the building, but it left behind lots and lots of mud. The cleaning contractors start first thing Monday. The staff should have a better idea Monday afternoon of when the shelter will be able to start moving back in and what work volunteers can help with, according to Humane Society Board President Sam Marcus.

“We know lots of folks are anxious to help and there will be plenty to do. For now, the shelter remains closed and the best way to reach us is by emailing contact.fchsky@gmail.com ,” Marcus said.

Access to Kentucky Avenue past the curve remains restricted to essential personnel only.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MARCH 2, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Humane Society is closed because of the threat of flooding at its facility.

The shelter made the decision earlier this week to evacuate because of the possibly of flooding on Kentucky Avenue from the swollen Kentucky River. Woodford Humane, Lexington Humane and Anderson Humane Societies were able to take the animals in FCHS’S facility so no foster homes were needed.

The jail also assisted in setting up a few kennels at Lakeview Park in case more animals need to come into the Humane Society this week. According to the shelter, volunteers helped the move happen in just six hours.

The shelter says it hopes to be back open at the regular location by the weekend.