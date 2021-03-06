Williams named to new administrator role at Scott County Schools

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Meocha Williams has been named assistant superintendent of student learning for Scott County Schools.

Williams has served as principal of Scott County High School since 2018.

“With her years of experience, professionalism, and strength in communication, Meocha Williams is well prepared to lead Scott County Schools as chief academic officer,” stated Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.

Williams is well versed in the core components of student learning in Scott County, commonly referred to as the Big 5. She also serves on the SCS Recovery Team working to meet the learning needs of students resulting from the pandemic. During her tenure at SCHS, she has worked with her team to build a culture of excellence.

Effective in July 2021, Williams will lead the Office of Student Learning for Scott County Schools.

“I am excited to work alongside Meocha Williams,” reflected Billy Parker, Assistant Superintendent of Operations. “She joins a strong team in the Office of Student Learning and I am eager to see their continued progress.”

Assistant Superintendent Williams shared this sentiment. “Over the last several years, Scott County has become my home away from home. We have always held a high standard of excellence in academics. I am blessed and excited to join our district team to continue the work we’ve started and do great things for students.”

Williams received her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Louisville. She earned a Master of Arts in Education from Georgetown College and a Master of Arts in Education Leadership from Eastern Kentucky University, where she is currently enrolled in a doctoral program.

Previously, Williams served as Freshman Academy Principal at The Academies of Bryan Station and as a College and Career Coach, Assistant Principal, and Freshman Academy Principal at Doss High School in Louisville.

Meocha Williams and her husband Joshua reside in Lexington.