Possible home explosion leaves two people in the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just before 4:30 P.M. this afternoon the Lexington Fire Department responded to the 500 block of West Short Street for a possible structure fire.

According to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, the initial reports were that it could’ve been caused by a possible gas explosion. Fire investigators are working with Columbia Gas to determine that.

Saas says they got the fire under control quickly and several structures sustained damage.

He says at least two people were transported to a local area hospital.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.