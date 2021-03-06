KSP investigates fatal shooting over stolen car in Hardin County

UPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Friday night in the Upton community of Hardin County.

On March 5, 2021 at approximately 9 p.m. ET, KSP Post 4 received multiple calls stating that someone had been shot in the Crossroads IGA parking lot in Upton.

The preliminary investigation revealed, early in the day 25-year-old Ryan Woodrum, of Upton, had discovered his wife’s vehicle had been stolen from their residence in Hart County. Woodrum later located the vehicle at the Crossroads IGA in Upton, the KSP said.

It was at that time he came in contact with the occupant of the stolen vehicle, 25-year-old Joseph Smith, of Cecilia, and a physical altercation ensued, troopers said in a statement. At some point during the altercation, Woodrum fired a handgun striking Smith.

Smith was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office and his body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation and at the conclusion it will be turned over to a Hardin County Grand Jury for review.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and the Hardin County EMS. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Tony Hardin.