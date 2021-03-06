Kentucky State Police investigating deadly Perry County shooting

BULAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police and Perry County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man fund shot to death in his home.
KSP was contacted at about 9:15 p.m. Friday, by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, requesting assistance with a death investigation on Middle Drive in the Bulan community northeast of Hazard in Perry County.
Troopers and detectives responded to the scene and found Paul Williams Jr. dead in the home with apparent gunshot wounds, the KSP said.
Foul play is suspected. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Scott Caudill.