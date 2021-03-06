Family and friends of murdered Scott County mom remember her with balloon release and candle lit vigil

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ) – On Saturday night, friends and family of Sheena Baxter held a candle lit vigil and balloon release to celebrate her life and what would’ve been her 34th birthday.

Back in February of 2020, the 32-year-old mom of 3 went missing after stepping outside her home in Georgetown.

Balloons were released into the air with messages of love and remembrance.

Her only sister, Christa Crumley tells ABC 36 that the fight is not over, in regards to the upcoming murder trial of Baxter.

“She does have backup. I’m her older sister I feel like I should’ve been there to do something more to help her so now it is my time I’m going to more sure this ends good and right,” says Crumley.

The family says there’s a status hearing for Baxter’s case on June 28th.

The trial date is set for august 23rd to the 31st but it could go on longer.