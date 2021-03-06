Christian Appalachian has two disaster centers; volunteers needed

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Disaster Relief is operating two command centers to handle requests for flood assistance.

They are located at:

485 Ponderosa Drive, Paintsville, Kentucky

495 Williams Street, Mt. Vernon, Kentucky

Staff and volunteers have been working to assess damage and what repairs are needed. Homeowners can stop by either location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to complete paperwork to get assessments and repairs started.

To date, CAP has completed nearly 100 assessments and have several teams on the ground in the communities surrounding Floyd, Johnson, and Rockcastle counties.

CAP’s Disaster Relief is working with local emergency management staff to coordinate assessment and cleanup teams today. Nearly 30 volunteers from area churches are expected to join CAP work crews on cleanup today.

CAP is alerting communities impacted by flooding as to disaster resources and assistance available to them. Additionally, CAP needs help in spreading the word on volunteer recruitment for their ongoing efforts related to flooding victims.

For people in Johnson County that need flood assistance, call Jill Stafford at 606.872.3137

In Rockcastle County, call Vickie Gaffney at 606.392.4375

For churches, groups, community members interested in volunteering, contact Becky Neuenschwander at 606.872.0892

To help CAP meet these growing needs of families and individuals impacted by the recent flooding, visit www.christianapp.org/flood2021.